Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 434,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1,647.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 632,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.3%

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $408.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

