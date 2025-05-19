Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,328 Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $20,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,900,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of SVC opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $435.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.21 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

