Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,502 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 100,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,222.40. This trade represents a 4.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.