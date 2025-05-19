Ethic Inc. Buys New Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 11,326.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 15,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $76,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,966,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,391.68. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $431,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852,712 shares in the company, valued at $19,109,451.52. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

