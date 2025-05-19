Ethic Inc. Buys New Shares in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cadiz by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.77. Cadiz Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 528.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

