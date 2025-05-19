Ethic Inc. Buys New Stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SES AI by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SES AI by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 122,803 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $0.93 on Monday. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $342.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

