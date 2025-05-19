Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 13,213 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 154,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,800,000 after buying an additional 461,421 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $449,904.84. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

