Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 13,624 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 461,173 shares during the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,455,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.35%.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.