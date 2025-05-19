Ethic Inc. Decreases Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CLVT opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

