Ethic Inc. Invests $102,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

