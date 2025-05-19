Ethic Inc. Invests $163,000 in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,015 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 444,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 2,833,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $15.30 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

