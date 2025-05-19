Ethic Inc. Invests $31,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

