Ethic Inc. Invests $56,000 in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 421,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Trading Down 0.2%

CIO stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.