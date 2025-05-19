Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 181.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In related news, Director Brendan B. Springstubb acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.50. This trade represents a 73.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $483.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

