Ethic Inc. Purchases 22,311 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc. owned 0.05% of Dakota Gold worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dakota Gold by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DC opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dakota Gold from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Dakota Gold

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Articles

