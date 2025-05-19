Ethic Inc. Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 459.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

HBI stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

