Ethic Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EVE by 594.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 296.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EVE by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EVE by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EVE by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of EVE stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

