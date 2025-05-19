Ethic Inc. Purchases New Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 1.8%

AUR stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

View Our Latest Report on AUR

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.