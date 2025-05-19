Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after buying an additional 7,519,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,999,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after buying an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,207,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $16,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

