Ethic Inc. Reduces Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ethic Inc. cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

