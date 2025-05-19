Ethic Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on GNW

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.