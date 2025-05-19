Ethic Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
