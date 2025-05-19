Ethic Inc. Sells 4,605 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 70.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 257,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

