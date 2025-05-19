Ethic Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRNT shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,976.85. The trade was a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 19,814 shares of company stock worth $110,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

