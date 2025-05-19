Ethic Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LEG stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Further Reading

