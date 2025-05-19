Ethic Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.47 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 775.16% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

