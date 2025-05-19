Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELV. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELV opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

