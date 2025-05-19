Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,174 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 88,489 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 82,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,349,000 after purchasing an additional 391,025 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $79.75 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

