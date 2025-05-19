First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Increased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in First Horizon by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

