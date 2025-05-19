Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 18,919 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 82,996 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 665,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 484,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,492,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

