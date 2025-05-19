Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 2,101 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Pentair were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $101.12 on Monday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

