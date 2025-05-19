Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 2,531 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PPL were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 945,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,729 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $10,305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 662,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 414,826 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

