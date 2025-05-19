Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 40,262 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.56 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.