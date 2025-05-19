Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 8,623 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 249.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Incyte were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $63.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 234.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

