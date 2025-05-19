Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

RWR opened at $98.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

