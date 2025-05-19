Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.