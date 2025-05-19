Focus Partners Wealth Buys 118 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $95,084,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,694,000 after buying an additional 363,228 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,044,000 after buying an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after buying an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 179,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $230.31 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $281.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.94. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.