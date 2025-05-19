Focus Partners Wealth Buys 1,580 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 53,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.42.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

