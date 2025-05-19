Focus Partners Wealth Buys 3,317 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Flex were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,436,000 after acquiring an additional 569,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after buying an additional 817,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 916,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,006,000 after buying an additional 361,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,484,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Flex from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,363,431.37. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,788. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

