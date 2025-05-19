Focus Partners Wealth Buys 4,544 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in EQT were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $113,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

