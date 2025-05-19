Focus Partners Wealth Buys 572 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,928,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $427.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.06 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.