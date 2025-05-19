Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 33,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3,951.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after buying an additional 145,995 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $220.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.77 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $122,000.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,609,480.31. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,492 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,963.40. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,301 shares of company stock worth $60,975,089 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

