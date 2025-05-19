Focus Partners Wealth Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Humana were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.81.

Humana stock opened at $237.42 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

