Focus Partners Wealth Grows Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,280,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 169,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after buying an additional 228,888 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $17.83 on Monday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

