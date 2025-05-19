Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $81.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

