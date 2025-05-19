Focus Partners Wealth Has $708,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $91.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.