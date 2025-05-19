Focus Partners Wealth Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $30.97 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

