Focus Partners Wealth Has $766,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in JD.com were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 2.3%

JD opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

