Focus Partners Wealth Has $791,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

