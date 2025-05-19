Focus Partners Wealth Has $835,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $42.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

