Focus Partners Wealth Has $852,000 Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Crocs were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Crocs stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,464,444. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

